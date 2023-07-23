Oakland

Police investigate overnight sideshow in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland police are investigating a sideshow which happened early Sunday morning not far from the Oakland Coliseum. 

The sideshow started some time before 3:30 a.m. along Coliseum Way, with California Highway Patrol estimating roughly 100 cars in attendance. Video of the sideshow shows cars and people in the intersection of Hegenberger Road and Coliseum way. 

The crowd watching the sideshow also threw fireworks at officers, according to CHP. 

By the time Oakland police arrived and broke up the crowd, the sideshow had lasted about 20 minutes.

