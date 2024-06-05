Police respond to reported mountain lion sighting in San Jose

The San Jose Police Department said on Wednesday night that they were responding to several reports of a mountain lion sighting.

The incident was reported in the area of Ella Drive and War Admiral Way in South San Jose.

San Jose police posted on social media that callers reported seeing a mountain lion walking in different yards of homes in the area.

Police are asking residents in the area to stay indoors and to be cautious exiting if they need to leave their homes. They are also asking people who see the animal to call 911.

Officers are working with San Jose's animal control services to find the mountain lion.

— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 6, 2024

This story is developing. Check back for updates.