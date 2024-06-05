San Jose

Police respond to reported mountain lion sighting in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Jose Police Department said on Wednesday night that they were responding to several reports of a mountain lion sighting.

The incident was reported in the area of Ella Drive and War Admiral Way in South San Jose.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

San Jose police posted on social media that callers reported seeing a mountain lion walking in different yards of homes in the area.

San Jose

2 separate mountain lion sightings reported in San Jose

milpitas

Pair of mountain lion sightings in separate Milpitas neighborhoods

Police are asking residents in the area to stay indoors and to be cautious exiting if they need to leave their homes. They are also asking people who see the animal to call 911.

Officers are working with San Jose's animal control services to find the mountain lion.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us