Police in Santa Clara were investigating an early morning shooting at an apartment complex in the city's Koreatown neighborhood, according to a police spokesman.

The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Flora Vista Avenue, near the Boardwalk Apartments, police said.

The number of victims and the extent of their injuries were not immediately clear.

Video from the scene showed a mobile crime lab parked near the complex and evidence markers behind a pickup truck.