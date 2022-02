The San Jose Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Nokomis Dr.

According to police, two men were shot and one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect information and motive are unknown at this time.

At this time, Nokomis drive is closed to traffic while police are investigating.

No other details have been released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.