Redwood City

Police Looking for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl in Redwood City

By Bay City News

Redwood City Police Department

Redwood City police said Sunday they're looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Sela Victoria Kalulani Vaisioa Francis Vea was last seen at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fulton Street, in Redwood City.

She's described as a female of Pacific Island descent, 5-feet-6 inches tall and 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing false eyelashes, a black hoodie, jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Sela's whereabouts should call 911 or Redwood City police at (650) 780-7100.

