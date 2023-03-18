Police Looking for Abducted Child, Suspect in San Francisco

San Francisco police investigators need the public's assistance in locating an abducted child and the suspect.

The abduction occurred early Friday evening. At approximately 6:54 p.m. Friday, police officers responded to a residential facility in the 200 block of Ashbury Street to investigate a missing person report.

Officers spoke with an employee of the facility, who said a resident, Chelsea Tamulevich, left the facility with her child, Caspian Tamulevich. Based on a valid court order, Chelsea has no custody rights over Caspian and was not permitted to leave the facility with the child.

Police are currently searching for Chelsea and Caspian, last seen leaving the 200 block of Ashbury Street approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday

Chelsea Tamulevich is 38, and stands 5'6" tall, weighing 130 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all white clothing. Caspian Tamulevich is described as a 1-year-old toddler Hispanic male, brown hair and brown eyes, and unknown clothing description.

Investigators from the San Francisco District Attorney's Office Child Abduction Recovery Unit and the SFPD Special Victims Unit, are investigating the abduction.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.