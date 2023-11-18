San Jose

Police in standoff with person in San Jose residence

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of a San Jose police car.
NBC Bay Area

Officers are in a standoff with a person in a home near South 11th and East Reed streets in San Jose, according to police Saturday.  

A spokesperson for the San Jose Police Department said it started at around 5:45 a.m. with officers arriving in the area “attempting to locate a wanted subject.”

Police were able to find the person, which led to them barricading themself in a residence. 

Other information was not immediately available, but the spokesperson described it as a “very active” scene at 12:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.

San Jose
