Police in standoff with person in San Jose residence

Officers are in a standoff with a person in a home near South 11th and East Reed streets in San Jose, according to police Saturday.

A spokesperson for the San Jose Police Department said it started at around 5:45 a.m. with officers arriving in the area “attempting to locate a wanted subject.”

Police were able to find the person, which led to them barricading themself in a residence.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Other information was not immediately available, but the spokesperson described it as a “very active” scene at 12:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.