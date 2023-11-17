16-year-old arrested for intentionally running over people in San Jose, police say

San Jose police have arrested a 16-year-old driver who they say intentionally ran over multiple people back in September.

Following a confrontation in a restaurant in the area of Stewart and Alum Rock avenues on Sept. 23, the 16-year-old followed the victims outside and ran them over with a car, according to police.

Video of the incident was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and shared by police.

The 16-year-old took off from the scene but later returned and struck another victim, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Detectives conducted an investigation and identified the teen as the primary suspect.

On Nov. 8, authorities arrested the teen in San Jose and booked them into juvenile hall for attempted murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Martinez (#4533) via email at 4533@sanjoseca.gov or by phone at 408-277-4161.