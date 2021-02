San Jose police shut down streets in a South San Jose neighborhood early Monday due to a standoff with a barricaded person, according to SJPD.

At about 3:25 a.m., officers responded to reports of a family disturbance in the 1500 block of Meridian Avenue in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood, police said.

Meridian was closed off between Minnesota Avenue and Alta Glen Drive as officers negotiated with the barricaded person, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

3/3 We are investigating a family disturbance, at the moment we are dealing with a barricaded individual. 1500 block of Meridian Av. TOC 3:25am. Updates as they become available. — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 8, 2021