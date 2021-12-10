Antioch Residents Asked to Shelter in Place Due to Police Standoff

A barricaded suspect in a standoff with police prompted a shelter in place for residents in one Antioch neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of Dover Drive just after 1 p.m. That's when the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a man firing a gun.

When officers arrived, they witnessed a man shooting at homes, cars and at a police drone. Police said the suspect then barricaded himself inside a home.

Antioch police issued shelter-in-place orders for residents of Hummingbird Drive, Warbler Drive and Kildeer Drive.

Police asked the public to not call 911 unless they have a life threatening emergency or are reporting a crime in-progress.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.