Richmond

Possible explosive device found at Richmond home where police shot suspect

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities briefly evacuated homes Wednesday evening after a possible explosive device was found at a Point Richmond house where a suspect was fatally shot by police earlier in the day.

The discovery of the device at the home in the 1200 block of Sanderling Island, prompted evacuations of nearby homes as a precaution, at about 6:30 p.m., Richmond police Sgt. Donald Patchin said. Residents were able to return to their homes about two hours later.

The device was removed by a bomb squad, Patchin said, but no other information about it was immediately available.

Richmond 11 hours ago

Richmond police fatally shoot person while serving search warrant

Contra Costa County Jun 22

Man dies in El Sobrante crash after fleeing San Pablo police

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Richmond police shot and killed a person who allegedly brandished a firearm while officers were entering the home to serve an arrest warrant on Wednesday morning.

Police received a report about the person -- whose name hasn't been released, pending notification of next of kin -- brandishing and firing a weapon last weekend in Point Richmond.

Officers arrived around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the home. There were other occupants in the home, but none were injured or taken into custody, police said.

No one was injured during the shooting over the weekend, Patchin said. It wasn't clear whether the suspect was shooting at the person who reported the weekend incident or was just shooting in the air.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Richmond
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us