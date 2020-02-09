Power Outages Reported Across Bay Area Due to High Winds

Strong, gusty winds are continuing to wreak havoc on the Bay Area power grid and other services Sunday morning, with large electrical outages reported in the North East and South Bay areas.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said at 9 a.m. that more than 6,600 customers are without power and that any trees that have come down onto power lines should be reported by calling 911.

In Alameda County, Livermore has more than 5,000 customers without power and Hayward has more than 4,000.

An outage in the Fairfield/Suisun City area of Solano County has darkened more than 5,000 customers, while power is out to more than 2,300 in Vacaville.

An outage in Napa is at more than 2,700 customers and another 1,100 in St. Helena.

Power is also out to some 500 customers in Milpitas.

Ferry service to Pier 41 in San Francisco from Alameda, Oakland and Vallejo has been suspended due to the wind conditions.

Service to the Ferry Building is continuing as scheduled.