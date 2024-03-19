Press Release: NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48's Local Grant Program Returns with More Than $227,000 in Unrestricted Funds

SAN Jose, CA – (March 19, 2024) – NBC BAY AREA / KNTV, TELEMUNDO 48 / KSTS and Comcast NBCUniversal, today announced that its competitive grant challenge, the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, is returning in 2024 for its seventh year and will award $227,272 in unrestricted funds to eligible local nonprofits.

Eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits can access more information and apply for NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants at localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language becasdeimpactolocal.com today through April 19. This year’s categories are youth education and empowerment, next generation storytellers, and community engagement. The winners will be announced later this year.

Organizations interested in learning more about this year’s grant program can register here to join an informational webinar on April 2 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT.

"Our Local Impact Grant program has supported over 60 Northern California nonprofits in the past seven years," said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. "We're thrilled to continue this support by offering unrestricted funds, thanks to our partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal. These grants are instrumental in addressing critical community needs and empowering nonprofits to make a lasting difference. We're excited to recognize and uplift organizations moving our communities forward."

Key grant eligibility requirements:

501(c)(3) nonprofit’s headquarters and/or the program for which the organization is applying must be located in a participating market;

Entity must service the market they operate from;

Organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000; and

Nonprofit must help to resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant categories include:

Youth Education and Empowerment - In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship. Next Generation Storytellers - Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent and youth voices from underrepresented communities to explore careers in arts, news, sports and entertainment. Community Engagement - Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

The participating NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ markets are New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, NECN), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Diego (KNSD, KUAN) and Hartford, Conn. (WVIT, WRDM).

For additional rules/eligibility requirements, please visit localimpactgrants.com. For information in Spanish, visit becasdeimpactolocal.com.

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area / KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The station is committed to providing continuous, in-depth journalism with unique personalities. Along with broadcasting NBC’s award-winning daytime, prime-time and late night programming, NBC Bay Area produces more than 32 hours of news programming each week. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11. COZI TV, the station’s digital network, offers a full schedule of America’s most beloved and iconic television series, hit movies and original programming. COZI TV can be seen locally on Comcast 186 and over-the-air on 11.3.

About Telemundo Telemundo 48 / KSTS

Telemundo 48 / KSTS is Telemundo’s local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout the Bay Area. Owned by NBCUniversal, the station is committed to providing viewers with breaking news and in-depth journalism with their award-winning team of reporters, offering the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoAreadelaBahia.com and via mobile and social media channels. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 18 and 718 and over-the-air on 48. TeleXitos, the station’s multicast network, offers exciting action and adventure programming in Spanish. TeleXitos can be seen locally on Comcast 194 and 1198 and over-the-air on 48.2.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Liza Catalan

408-234-9540liza.catalan@nbcuni.com