Edward R. Murrow Award

Press Release: NBC Bay Area Honored with National Edward R. Murrow  Award

“Saving San Francisco” Wins for “News Series,” Which Examines Deep-Rooted Problems Plaguing One of the Most Iconic Cities in America

By Liza Catalan

SAN JOSE, CA – August 17, 2023 – The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has recognized NBC Bay Area with a national Edward R. Murrow Award for journalistic excellence. NBC Bay Area was honored with a "News Series" award for its critically acclaimed docuseries Saving San Francisco.

Led by Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban along with Investigative Producer Robert Campos, Photographer/Editor Jeremy Carroll, Photographer Mark Villareal and Photographer Michael Horn, Saving San Francisco examines the dark side of one of America's wealthiest and most iconic cities. The six-part investigation utilizes data-driven journalism, compelling storytelling, and interviews with top public officials. The reporting explores solutions to San Francisco's most deep-rooted problems, including homelessness, poverty, crime, and mental health issues. 

"I am incredibly proud of the work done by our Investigate Unit and grateful to RTDNA for recognizing this critical piece of journalism," said Stephanie Adrouny, Vice President of News at NBC Bay Area. "We are committed to presenting comprehensive and informative content, and this national Edward R. Murrow Award is a testament to our unwavering dedication to meaningful change and to move the Bay Area communities forward."

The winners will be celebrated at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 9 at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area/KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The mission of NBC Bay Area is to reflect the communities it serves and support its viewers through solution-based journalism that moves the community forward. The station addresses the Bay Area’s most pressing issues across all platforms, featuringthe Investigative Unit and NBC Bay Area Responds. NBC Bay Area can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11 as well as streaming platforms NBCBayArea.com, Peacock, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

# # #

Media Contact:

Liza Catalan

408.234.9540

liza.catalan@nbcuni.com

