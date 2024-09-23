Press Release: NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, and KQED to Host California's 16th Congressional District Debate on Wednesday, Oct. 2

SAN JOSE, CA – (September 23, 2024) – NBC Bay Area/KNTV, Telemundo 48/KSTS, and KQED will host a live, one-hour debate between former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and State Assemblymember Evan Low on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 7:00 p.m. PDT. The debate will originate from the NBC Bay Area/Telemundo 48 studios in San Jose and will air across the stations’ over-the-air and digital platforms. Liccardo and Low are both running for California’s 16th Congressional District seat.

The debate will be presented commercial-free in English on NBC Bay Area and broadcast live on KQED 88.5 FM. A Spanish translation will air on Telemundo 48 the following day, Thursday, Oct. 3, at 11:00 a.m. PDT.

In addition to being broadcast, the live debate will stream on NBCBayArea.com, Telemundo48.com, KQED Live’s YouTube channel, the NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 mobile apps, and on NBC Bay Area News, the stations' free 24/7 streaming service, available on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, and Google TV.

Moderating the debate will be NBC Bay Area news anchor Raj Mathai, Telemundo 48 news anchor Dayanna Monroy, and Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government correspondent. The moderators will guide a discussion on a range of critical issues affecting California’s diverse communities.

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area/KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The mission of NBC Bay Area is to reflect the communities it serves and support its viewers through solution-based journalism that moves the community forward. The station addresses the Bay Area’s most pressing issues across all platforms, featuring the Investigative Unit and NBC Bay Area Responds. NBC Bay Area can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11 as well as streaming platforms NBCBayArea.com, Peacock, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

About Telemundo 48 / KSTS

Telemundo 48 / KSTS is Telemundo's local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout the Bay Area. Owned by NBCUniversal, the station is committed to providing viewers with braking news and in-depth journalism with their award-winning team of reporters, offering the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoAreadelaBahia.com and via mobile and social media channels. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 18 and 718 and over-the-air on 48. TeleXitos, the station's multicast network, offers exciting action and adventure programming in Spanish. TeleXitos can be seen locally on Comcast 194 and 1198 and over-the-air on 48.2.

About KQED

KQED serves the people of Northern California with a public-supported alternative to commercial media. An NPR and PBS member station based in San Francisco, KQED is home to one of the most listened-to public radio stations in the nation, one of the highest-rated public television services and an award-winning education program helping students and educators thrive in 21st-century classrooms. A trusted news source, leader and innovator in interactive technology, KQED takes people of all ages on journeys of exploration — exposing them to new people, places and ideas.

