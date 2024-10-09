Israel-Hamas War

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Berkeley call for ceasefire

By Pete Suratos

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian student groups and community organizers gathered in Berkeley on Tuesday night, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza with the war passing the yearlong mark on Oct. 7.

The rally was a part of a day of action in the city as war continues in the Middle East.

The demonstrations have been taking place in cities like Berkeley for more than a year with Monday marking a year, since the deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas, which led to the ongoing deadly war in the region, that’s killed tens of thousands of people.

The speakers represented different colleges and high schools across the Bay Area are all calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Tuesday night’s event followed a day of action by students throughout Berkeley with a larger rally taking place earlier Tuesday afternoon at UC Berkeley’s Sproul Plaza.

“Here in the Bay, celebrating the steadfastness of the Palestinian people,” said Brian Yan with Students for Gaza.

As the demonstrations take place here at home, the war continues abroad.

