Proof of Full Vaccination to Be Required at Some Indoor Establishments in SF

People wishing to enter restaurants, gyms and other indoor establishments in San Francisco will soon need to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a supervisor said Thursday.
Supervisor Matt Haney made the announcement on Twitter, saying San Francisco will become the first major city in the nation to have such a requirement.
It wasn't immediately known when the requirement will take effect.
San Francisco officials will provide updates on the city's response to COVID-19 and discuss new vaccination efforts during an 11 a.m. news conference.
