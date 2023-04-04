Santa Cruz County

Injured, Underweight Puppy Found in Trash Bag on Side of Santa Cruz County Road

By NBC Bay Area staff

"Cheddar," a 4-month-old puppy found on the side of a road in Santa Cruz County.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Santa Cruz County are searching for information after an injured and underweight puppy was found stuffed in a plastic trash bag on the side of a road.

The 4-month-old golden retriever mix was found beneath the Buena Vista/Highway 1 overpass by a motorist on March 26, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

The puppy, given the nickname Cheddar, was transported to the Santa Cruz Veterinary Hospital, where he is recovering from "significant injuries and other indications of aggravated animal neglect and abuse," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about Cheddar is encouraged to contact Sgt. Miyoshi at 831-454-7640.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

People wishing to help with Cheddar's medical care are encouraged to donate to the Santa Cruz County Animal Services Extra Mile Fund.

This article tagged under:

Santa Cruz County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us