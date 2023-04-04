Injured, Underweight Puppy Found in Trash Bag on Side of Santa Cruz County Road

Authorities in Santa Cruz County are searching for information after an injured and underweight puppy was found stuffed in a plastic trash bag on the side of a road.

The 4-month-old golden retriever mix was found beneath the Buena Vista/Highway 1 overpass by a motorist on March 26, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

The puppy, given the nickname Cheddar, was transported to the Santa Cruz Veterinary Hospital, where he is recovering from "significant injuries and other indications of aggravated animal neglect and abuse," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about Cheddar is encouraged to contact Sgt. Miyoshi at 831-454-7640.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

People wishing to help with Cheddar's medical care are encouraged to donate to the Santa Cruz County Animal Services Extra Mile Fund.