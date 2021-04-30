Bay Area Counties Continue Push to Get COVID-19 Shots Into Arms

As the push continues to get COVID-19 shots in arms, two more mass vaccinations sites were coming online as a combination of an increase in supply and a decrease in demand is allowing two Bay Area counties to vaccinate more people.

Meanwhile, another county is focusing on getting the vaccine to teens. Health leaders in Santa Clara County were set to speak Friday morning in San Jose urging teens to get vaccinated. They say people are simply not showing up for appointments, and they are creating a phone bank to help answer questions about the vaccine.

In Contra Costa and San Mateo counties, residents now have extra clinics to pick from when it comes to getting vaccines, and it's mainly due to a surplus in supply.

Cierra Johnson has the full story in the video above.