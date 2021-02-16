Berkeley Expands COVID-19 Eligibility to Grocery, Education and Childcare Workers

The city of Berkeley will expand its coronavirus vaccine eligibility to grocery and convenience store, education and childcare workers, the city said Monday.

Berkeley residents in those occupations can make vaccination appointments for the city's vaccination site near the Albany Bulb Wednesday through Saturday, according to city officials. All Berkeley residents who are age 65 and older also continue to be eligible for vaccinations at the site, located at the foot of Buchanan Street.

Vaccination appointments for Wednesday and Thursday can be scheduled at https://curative.com/sites/24548#9/37.8675/-122.2969 while appointments for Friday and Saturday are at https://curative.com/sites/25054#9/35.8808/-120.1664.

Appointments will be confirmed with identification at the vaccination site, according to the city, but vaccinators will not request immigration status information.

Residents under age 65 seeking a vaccination must bring a recent pay stub, letter from their employer or an employee identification badge to confirm that they work in an eligible field.

Berkeley residents who need transportation to the vaccination site can receive a ride from Easy Does It transportation services for a $15 fee. Rides with Easy Does It can be scheduled by calling (510) 704-2111.

Berkeley residents can sign up to be notified when they are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at https://cityofberkeley.jotform.com/210145406660951.

All Alameda County residents can do the same at https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/44974350ffd14f288b03b029f2486ba8 or through the state's My Turn vaccination notification system at https://myturn.ca.gov.