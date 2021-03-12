race for a vaccine

City College of San Francisco Site to Administer 1,000 J&J Vaccine Doses

By Pete Suratos

A day after San Francisco educators began receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the city will begin administering the single-dose vaccine for eligible residents at the City College of San Francisco mass vaccination site.

The allotment of 1,000 doses of the third vaccine comes as millions more Californians are set to become eligible for vaccination beginning next week.

For now, eligibility includes people 65 and older, health care workers, educators and workers in the food and agriculture sector. Those groups alone account for an estimated 15 million Californians.

Local

coming back from covid 6 hours ago

Coming Back From COVID: A Look at the Bay Area One Year Into Pandemic

coronavirus 11 hours ago

Will Another COVID-19 Surge Happen? Bay Area Doctors Make Predictions

Starting Monday, an estimated 4.4 million more Californians will become vaccine eligible. These are people who fall under the categories of a wide array of health conditions, from cancer to heart disease to severe obesity. The state isn’t requiring individuals to provide documentation of their conditions, but those patients will have to self-attest to meeting the criteria.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The impending influx of eligible residents is once again causing concerns over potential delays and limited vaccine supplies, as some people in the first phase are still waiting to get vaccinated. Plus, there are reports Johnson & Johnson isn't expected to deliver more of its one-shot vaccine until later this month.

Because of these concerns, officials are urging people to work with their health care providers first when it comes to seeking a vaccination.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

race for a vaccinecoronavirusvaccinationsCity College of San Francisco
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us