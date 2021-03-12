City College of San Francisco Site to Administer 1,000 J&J Vaccine Doses

A day after San Francisco educators began receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the city will begin administering the single-dose vaccine for eligible residents at the City College of San Francisco mass vaccination site.

The allotment of 1,000 doses of the third vaccine comes as millions more Californians are set to become eligible for vaccination beginning next week.

For now, eligibility includes people 65 and older, health care workers, educators and workers in the food and agriculture sector. Those groups alone account for an estimated 15 million Californians.

Starting Monday, an estimated 4.4 million more Californians will become vaccine eligible. These are people who fall under the categories of a wide array of health conditions, from cancer to heart disease to severe obesity. The state isn’t requiring individuals to provide documentation of their conditions, but those patients will have to self-attest to meeting the criteria.

The impending influx of eligible residents is once again causing concerns over potential delays and limited vaccine supplies, as some people in the first phase are still waiting to get vaccinated. Plus, there are reports Johnson & Johnson isn't expected to deliver more of its one-shot vaccine until later this month.

Because of these concerns, officials are urging people to work with their health care providers first when it comes to seeking a vaccination.