Seniors 65 and Up Can Schedule COVID-19 Vaccine in Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County residents 65 and older can now sign up to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots, Contra Costa Health Services said.

People 75 and older who don't live in long-term care facilities are in Phase 1B of Tier 1, the second group of county residents eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Phase 1A included health care personnel and residents and employees of long-term care homes and people in those categories can still make vaccination appointments. The county extended the vaccintaions to those at least 65.

People in both groups are urged to schedule a vaccination appointment online.

The effort is the latest step in the county's acceleration of COVID-19 vaccinations to as many as 7,000 people a day as health officials work to have as many of the 900,000 eligible county residents as possible vaccinated over the next six months.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and other information, go to cchealth.org/coronavirus.