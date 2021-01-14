race for a vaccine

Seniors 65 and Up Can Schedule COVID-19 Vaccine in Contra Costa County

By Bay City News

Contra Costa County residents 65 and older can now sign up to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots, Contra Costa Health Services said.

People 75 and older who don't live in long-term care facilities are in Phase 1B of Tier 1, the second group of county residents eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Phase 1A included health care personnel and residents and employees of long-term care homes and people in those categories can still make vaccination appointments. The county extended the vaccintaions to those at least 65.

People in both groups are urged to schedule a vaccination appointment online.

Local

Sharks 9 hours ago

Sharks Set 21-Player Roster Ahead of 2021 Opener vs. Coyotes

Inauguration Day 2 hours ago

Local, State Law Enforcement Monitor Far-Right Groups Ahead of Inauguration Day

The effort is the latest step in the county's acceleration of COVID-19 vaccinations to as many as 7,000 people a day as health officials work to have as many of the 900,000 eligible county residents as possible vaccinated over the next six months.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and other information, go to cchealth.org/coronavirus.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

race for a vaccinecoronavirusContra Costa County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment California Live
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us