Vaccine Lottery: Millions in Cash Prizes for Vaccinated Californians

More than three dozen lucky Californians who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will take home big cash prizes this month in the state's first vaccine lottery.

The first Vax for the Win drawing takes place Friday, and will make 15 vaccinated Californians $50,000 richer. A second drawing for the same cash prize is set for June 11, with 15 more winners announced.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

On June 15, when California fully reopens, the Vax for the Win draw goes big with $1.5 million cash prizes for each of 10 vaccinated people.

Those who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered in the lottery. The state will call the lucky winners using the number they gave when receiving their shots, and they'll have 96 hours to claim their cash.

In addition to the big lottery draws, 2 million Californians will get $50 gift cards for being among the first to be fully vaccinated.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says it's a "thank you" to the community, but also "What are you waiting for?"

Vaccination rates in the state have slowed recently. As of Thursday, 57% of Californians 12 and older have received at least one shot while 45% are fully vaccinated.