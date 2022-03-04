Rain Lingers, Wind Advisory Issued as System Moves Out of Bay Area

Scattered showers continued overnight Friday, across parts of the Bay Area and were expected to linger into the late morning, according to weather forecasters.

The low pressure system began to move out of the region early in the morning, the National Weather Service said, but not before dumping rain in the East Bay, the South Bay and on the Peninsula.

Windy conditions also were a factor with the system, prompting a wind advisory for coastal and bayshore zones through 7 p.m. Friday, with prevailing winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to around 45 mph, the weather service said.

The gusts could result in downed trees, tree limbs and power lines, causing possible road hazards and widepread power outages, officials said.

Temperatures remained seasonably cool, expected to peak in the 50s to mid-60s, forecasters said.