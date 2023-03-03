bay area storm

Another Bay Area Storm This Weekend: Rain and Snow Forecast

By Jeff Ranieri and Kristofer Noceda

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another storm with the possibility of snow in low-elevation areas is set to sweep across the Bay Area this weekend following several days of dry and chilly weather.

Here's a look at what to expect during this round of wet weather.

When will it rain in the Bay Area?

Rain is expected to start hitting the region Saturday morning.

How long will the rain last?

The on-and-off rain is expected to linger through Tuesday.

How much rain will the Bay Area get?

Here's a daily breakdown on what the current models are showing:

  • Saturday: Rain and possible snow in low-level areas starts from 7 to 11 a.m. Expect a quarter to a half-inch of rain. There is a better chance of half-inch rain totals in the North Bay and lesser amounts in the San Francisco area and toward the South Bay.
  • Sunday: The Bay Area is expected to get another quarter to a half-inch of rain.
  • Monday: Spotty chance of rain up to two-tenths of an inch.
  • Tuesday: Spotty chance of rain up to one-tenth of an inch.

More snow in Bay Area forecast

Snow levels are expected to fall in our higher-elevation areas of 1,000 to 2,000 feet, with a wintry mix of rain and possible snow in some areas below 1,000 feet.

How much snow will the Bay Area get?

Mount Hamilton, Mount Diablo and the Santa Cruz Mountains could be in for another 2 to 6 inches of snow during the storm.

Video posted on Instagram shows a skier making their way down a snow-covered slope on Mount Diablo.

Use interactive radar to track the storm

Track outages using PG&E map

