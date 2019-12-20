weather

Rain, Wind May Impact Holiday Travel in the Bay Area

By Bay City News

Bay Area holiday travel could be disrupted over the next seven days by rain and cool temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters expect widespread rain to impact the region Friday and Saturday of this week. Rain will be light to moderate with brief heavy rain possible.

From Sunday night through Christmas Day rain and cold temperatures are possible. Then, widespread rain is expected Thursday and Thursday night. Brief heavier rain and gusty winds may visit the area.

