Rainbow Community Center in need of donations as Martinez is set to kick off Pride celebration

The city of Martinez will host its first-ever Pride celebration this weekend, but one of the event sponsors fears it may not be around much longer to help celebrate.

The Rainbow Community Center in Concord is a nonprofit that has been serving 19 cities in Contra Costa County for decades. Among other things it offers is HIV prevention, clinical services, and food pantry referrals.

The nonprofit blew through most of the grant money it received from the state to help the surge of clients during the COVID pandemic. Expenses then increased after much of its staff unionized.

Leaders said the center's closure would be devastating for clients.

"We have people who rely on us because they're not out or they don't have family members that support them," said Christian Aguirre, Rainbow Room Community Center executive director. "And I think with all the attacks on the LGBTQ community, it's been really tough to where it affects everyone's mental health and well-being when needing to receive a service."

The Rainbow Community Center is in need of donations. Anyone interested in helping can visit rainbowcc.org for more information.

The Martinez Pride celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Martinez waterfront park.