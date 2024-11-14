San Francisco

‘Sad day': Bay Area sports world reacts to KNBR reportedly letting Tom Tolbert, others go

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The news Wednesday that Bay Area sports radio station KNBR reportedly laid off longtime host Tom Tolbert and three others triggered a wave of reaction on social media.

In addition to Tolbert, SF Gate reported that "Papa & Lund" co-host John Lund, creative director Tony Rhein and producer/board operator Danny Dunn were also laid off.

KNBR morning show co-host Brian Murphy took to X Wednesday night and wrote, "Today sucks forever."

"Tom Tolbert is one of the best, funniest, most modest and talented Bay radio voices of the last 30 years, and helped build the damn station," Murphy wrote. "Johnny Lund is a pro's pro, a great dude; funny, smart and will thrive."

Paul McCaffrey, who used to work alongside Murphy on the morning show before being let go last year, also took to X, writing, "Today is a sad day. Many of my good friends got terrible news today. Every single one of them are absolute pros and even better people. Not one of them deserved this."

Former KNBR host Damon Bruce shared his thoughts in a YouTube video.

"I'm almost a little emotional about this," he said. "Tom is such a good guy. He is a Bay Area radio legend…This just stinks. It stinks for Tom."

According to KNBR's website, Tolbert joined "The Sports Leader" in 1996 after his NBA playing career, which included a stint with the Golden State Warriors. He became a prominent voice in the Bay Area sports talk radio world while hosting the popular "Razor and Mr.T" show alongside Ralph Barbieri.

Tolbert later partnered up with longtime Bay Area sports columnist Ray Ratto and most recently co-hosted alongside Adam Copeland.

Lund previously co-hosted KNBR's afternoon commute show with Tolbert before moving to the 10 a.m.–2 p.m. time slot to work with Greg Papa.

San Francisco
