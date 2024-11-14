‘Sad day': Bay Area sports world reacts to KNBR reportedly letting Tom Tolbert, others go

The news Wednesday that Bay Area sports radio station KNBR reportedly laid off longtime host Tom Tolbert and three others triggered a wave of reaction on social media.

In addition to Tolbert, SF Gate reported that "Papa & Lund" co-host John Lund, creative director Tony Rhein and producer/board operator Danny Dunn were also laid off.

KNBR morning show co-host Brian Murphy took to X Wednesday night and wrote, "Today sucks forever."

"Tom Tolbert is one of the best, funniest, most modest and talented Bay radio voices of the last 30 years, and helped build the damn station," Murphy wrote. "Johnny Lund is a pro's pro, a great dude; funny, smart and will thrive."

And you may not know @dannydunn24 as well, but trust me: this kid is the best. Shout out his epic cameo in the KNBR digital Chiefs nightmare video with Copes. You want 'Dangerous Dan', as Paulie used to call him, in your workplace 24/7. Godspeed, kid! — Brian Murphy (@knbrmurph) November 14, 2024

Paul McCaffrey, who used to work alongside Murphy on the morning show before being let go last year, also took to X, writing, "Today is a sad day. Many of my good friends got terrible news today. Every single one of them are absolute pros and even better people. Not one of them deserved this."

Every single one of them are absolute pros and even better people. Not one of them deserved this. pic.twitter.com/vWNS0uqeDR — Paulie Mac (@PauliesPod) November 14, 2024

Former KNBR host Damon Bruce shared his thoughts in a YouTube video.

"I'm almost a little emotional about this," he said. "Tom is such a good guy. He is a Bay Area radio legend…This just stinks. It stinks for Tom."

Bay Area Radio is CHANGING: Tom Tolbert Let Go by KNBR. John Lund too. Ouch. https://t.co/x809Jjzrpr via @YouTube — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) November 14, 2024

According to KNBR's website, Tolbert joined "The Sports Leader" in 1996 after his NBA playing career, which included a stint with the Golden State Warriors. He became a prominent voice in the Bay Area sports talk radio world while hosting the popular "Razor and Mr.T" show alongside Ralph Barbieri.

Tolbert later partnered up with longtime Bay Area sports columnist Ray Ratto and most recently co-hosted alongside Adam Copeland.

Lund previously co-hosted KNBR's afternoon commute show with Tolbert before moving to the 10 a.m.–2 p.m. time slot to work with Greg Papa.