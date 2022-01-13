Release of Pliny the Younger Postponed Due to COVID-19 Cases, Health Order

The release of Pliny the Younger, one of the most famous beers in the country, is being pushed back.
Russian River Brewing Company said the Triple IPA will be released in person at its Santa Rosa and Windsor locations beginning March 25 instead of Feb. 4 due to a COVID-19 case surge within the brewing company and a new Sonoma County health order that bans large gatherings.
"For the safety of not only our employees but our community at large, this was the only responsible and logical choice to make given all of these contributing factors," Russian River Brewing Company said in a statement on its website.
In past years, big crowds have waited in lines for hours at the Santa Rosa and Windsor locations to get a chance to taste the beer.
To learn more about this year's Pliny the Younger release, visit Russian River Brewing Company's website.