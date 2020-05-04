Walnut Creek

Rep. DeSaulnier Released From Hospital After Fall

East Bay congressman, 68, also was recovering from pneumonia

By Bay City News

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Walnut Creek, was released from a hospital over the weekend after pneumonia and a rib fracture from a fall in March, his congressional office announced Monday.

DeSaulnier's office sent out a statement from his two sons that said the congressman will continue his recovery in Washington, D.C., until his doctors determine it's safe for him to fly back to the Bay Area.

"We want to say thank you, on our Dad's behalf, to everyone who has reached out and everyone who has been pulling for him," his sons Tristan and Tucker DeSaulnier said. "Your thoughts, prayers, and compassion have helped sustain him through this experience."

His sons said, "While he's made truly remarkable progress and has come so far, our Dad still has work to do and we appreciate his friends and constituents affording him time and support as the next phase of his recovery begins."

DeSaulnier was already a survivor of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and founded the Congressional Cancer Survivors Caucus.

