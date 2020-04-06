Respiratory Therapist on the Front Line of COVID-19 Helps Save Lives

There’s a lot of talk about men and women on the front line of COVID-19 helping to save lives during the pandemic and one respiratory therapist who is doing just that.

Heather Moore works at John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek. She and her colleagues put their lives on the line, treating COVID-19 patients and though she says the hospital has enough ventilators, that could change.

“I know we are preserving them as best we can right now,” she said. “It's always going to be a fear because we don’t know how long this is going to go on for.”

Moore said she worries about getting the virus but worries even more about her family. She has been isolating herself from them to make sure they don’t get infected.