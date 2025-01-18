San Francisco

Restaurant hiring at-risk youth receives $350K grant

The Old Skool Cafe in San Francisco serves up popular soul food recently received funding as part of Chick-fil-A's Inspiration Awards program

By NBC Bay Area staff

Popular Old Skool Cafe serves up soul food in San Francisco's Bay View.

Not only is the establishment a popular restaurant, but it also employs at-risk youth, including some who were previously incarcerated.

The cafe's founder, Teresa Goines, formerly worked in law enforcement and said she started the cafe to reinforce the idea that there are multiple paths in life.

"It really gives them a chance to make money legally, to see a different world and what’s possible. We love to call it the gold in our young people," Goines said. "It really is, hey, this is what you have inside you. This is the opportunities and possibilities besides what you've just seen maybe in the street."

The restaurant recently received $350,000 as part of Chick-Fil-A's Inspiration Awards program. Goines said that the grant will allow the cafe to expand its hours.

You can find out more about Old Skool Cafe and when you can pop in and visit at oldskoolcafe.org.

