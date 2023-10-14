Returning to Israel to help amid the chaos of war with Hamas

While many people have been trying to flee Israel in the days since Hamas’ attacks on Oct. 7, there are some who have instead been struggling to get into the country to help.

One of those people is Maayan Cohen. She's the CEO of the Menlo Park-based company Hello Heart, which offers a digital coaching app to help people manage heart health.

Coehn, who is from Israel, was in the U.S. when Hamas attacked last Saturday. With a headquarters and 60 employees in Tel Aviv, Cohen got on the first available flight back.

She told NBC Bay Area that one of her employees had to hide in a bomb shelter for 30 hours. Others have now been drafted and set to fight. And still others have lost neighbors and loved ones.

Cohen said the war is unlike anything she’s ever seen.

“My heart goes out," she said, "to all the Israeli victims of this war and all the Palestinian victims of this war."