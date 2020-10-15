Reward Offered for Lemur Stolen From San Francisco Zoo

The San Francisco Zoo & Gardens is offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of Maki, a ring-tailed lemur stolen from its enclosure.

The 21-year-old male lemur was discovered missing shortly before the zoo opened to visitors on Wednesday.

Thank you for your supportive messages during this difficult time. At this time, we do not have any updates about Maki and we are very concerned. We’re offering a $2,100 reward, $100 for every year Maki has lived, for any information leading to his recovery. pic.twitter.com/L96OZiTCKj — San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) October 15, 2020

Police investigators found evidence of a forced entry to the lemur enclosure and processed the scene for evidence. They’re seeking tips from the public, explaining that Maki is an endangered animal that requires specialized care. A photo of a ring-tailed lemur was being circulated.

“We are extremely concerned about Maki’s welfare,” said Tanya M. Peterson, CEO and Executive Director of San Francisco Zoological Society. “After a thorough investigation yesterday by SFPD, we feel a reward will hopefully help to generate some leads, as this is a precious life at stake.”

The reward offered is $2,100. Anyone with information should contact San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin text messaging with SFPD.

Maki was born at the zoo in 1999 and has an offspring in the enclosure, zoo spokeswoman Nancy Chan said.

The outdoor lemur habitat, considered the largest of its kind in the country, houses seven different lemur species native to Madagascar, according to the zoo’s website.

“Guests can see the lemurs from several vantage points: from across a surrounding pond, looking eye to eye at lemurs in the trees or gazing down below from an elevated boardwalk,” the website says.