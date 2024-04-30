Richmond Bike Activist Looking To Transform Community Through Cycling

Fifteen years ago, when Najari Smith moved from New York to California, he took a plane to travel to his new home. It was a bicycle, however, that made the Bay Area feel like him for Smith.

"My first year out here in Cali, I went back to New York five times,” Smith said. “I was very homesick. I was looking to connect and meet folks, and biking helped to do that.”

In the years that followed, Smith got more into biking, joining group rides, and volunteering at a local biking non-profit. But then the non-profit left town.

"When that bicycle nonprofit moved away, I felt like there was still a need to have bicycle activity in Richmond," Smith said.

So, in August 2012, Smith transformed from a hobbyist into an activist. He formed Rich City Rides, dedicated to making cycling easier, more accessible, and safer in his adopted city.

In his role as the leader of Rich City Rides, one of Smith’s favorite activities is to lead group rides on the trails in and around Richmond, including one that goes over the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

Smith believes bicycles are more than just a fun way to get from point A to point B, but have the power to transform the community.

"That's one less car on the road. It's one more parking spot that's available. For people who are riding their bikes, they always have the best parking space," Smith said. "It's a lot more fun. You're able to absorb more of your surroundings."

Through Rich City Rides, Najari has been able to help create new trails and spearheaded the development of a new park.

In addition, he says an e-bike lending center and three new community hubs are in the works.

"Bikes are our foundation, but it's leading us to see and understand other things that the city needs, other things that the community needs, and we're going to give it to them," Smith said.

Najari says though you don’t have to be a cyclist to appreciate the coming changes, cycling will still be the best way to experience them.