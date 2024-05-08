Richmond

Crews working to repair water main break in Richmond

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

The city of Richmond said Wednesday morning that the East Bay Municipal Utility District informed them of a water main break in the area of South 47th Street and Carlson Boulevard.

The city said at 10:37 a.m. that at least 21 homes are currently without water service.

Kennedy High School, the Richmond Swim Center and Booker T. Anderson Park are not affected.

Due to required repair work, Carlson Boulevard will be temporarily closed northbound from South 47th Street to South 43rd Street. EBMUD estimates repairs to last into the evening hours Wednesday.

