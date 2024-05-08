Crews working to repair water main break in Richmond

The city of Richmond said Wednesday morning that the East Bay Municipal Utility District informed them of a water main break in the area of South 47th Street and Carlson Boulevard.

The city said at 10:37 a.m. that at least 21 homes are currently without water service.

Northbound Carlson Blvd. from S. 47th St to S. 43rd St. will remain closed due to water main break repairs. EBMUD estimates repair work may take several hours. Take alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/fxhe18igJn — Richmond Fire, CA (@RFDCAOnline) May 8, 2024

Kennedy High School, the Richmond Swim Center and Booker T. Anderson Park are not affected.

Due to required repair work, Carlson Boulevard will be temporarily closed northbound from South 47th Street to South 43rd Street. EBMUD estimates repairs to last into the evening hours Wednesday.