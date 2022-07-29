Suspects Arrested After Two Collisions, Road Rage Shooting in San Francisco: Police

San Francisco police arrested two suspects Wednesday after a crash and alleged road rage shooting, followed by a pursuit by officers and a second crash on Market Street.

Officers responded around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to reports of gunshots in the area of Lombard and Laguna streets. Two vehicles had been involved in a collision, after which one of the drivers exited the vehicle and fired shots before fleeing the scene. The other driver was not injured in the collision or from the gunfire, police said.

Officers located a vehicle matching the description they obtained and attempted to stop it but the driver fled. Officers pursued the vehicle until it was involved in another traffic collision on Market Street near Front Street.

Officers detained the two occupants, who were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The suspects were identified as Marcus Yingling, 28, of Pittsburg, and Sonya Orozco, 30, of Vallejo.

Yingling was taken to San Francisco County Jail and was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, conspiracy, carrying a loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, committing a felony while out of custody on bail, possession of stolen property, driving with a suspended license, driving the wrong way on a one-way street and failure to stop at a red light.

Orozco was also taken to jail and was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, conspiracy, a probation violation, and driving without a license.

This is an active investigation and San Francisco police request that anyone with information call their tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 to begin a text conversation with the Police Department. People may remain anonymous.