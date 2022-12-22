Sam Liccardo Reflects on Time as San Jose Mayor

Sam Liccardo is about to wrap up his second and final term as San Jose mayor.

The mayor spent part of his final week championing one of his prized accomplishments -- a 100% affordable housing project on the grounds of the Cathedral of Faith. Some of the homes on the property are now being used to shelter the recently unhoused.

"We've got a crisis. There's no question," Liccardo said. "It hasn't gone away. But I'd like to think there's real hope in the future."

Liccardo on Thursday sat down with NBC Bay Area to reflect on his eight years as leader of the nation's 10th largest city.

The mayor touts the fight to end homelessness and technological advancements in the city as some of his top accomplishments. But he also admits there are some regrets.

"When you make a few thousand decisions, there's bound to be a few dozen that you'd like to take back," Liccardo said.

One of the decisions Liccardo would want to do over is the response to the floods of 2017 -- specifically not getting residents out before Coyote Creek overflowed its banks even though his gut told him to do so.

"The fact that we didn't warn the families, particularly the low-income residents who live in the neighborhoods right adjacent to Coyote Creek, it really stayed with me," Liccardo said.

And there was also the VTA mass shooting.

As mayor, Liccardo said he had to be there with families as they waited to hear if their loved ones were among the victims.

"It's tough at times," Liccardo said. "Being there in a room with family members who have lost someone in a mass shooting. Those are dark moments."

Looking forward, the mayor said the city's rising traffic fatalities is another emerging crisis his successor will have to address.

His advice to Matt Mahan, who Liccardo endorsed, is to enjoy the moment then get to work for the people of San Jose.

"Matt Mahan is a very bright and very collaborative guy," Liccardo said. "I think he's going to figure it out."

As for what's next, Liccardo did not rule out a future run for Congress. He is a former prosecutor and said he is looking at all his options.

"I have some ideas. I'm still working on it, but I think I'll know more in January or February," Liccardo said.