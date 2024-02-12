San Francisco marks 20 years of same-sex marriages

Monday marks a major Bay Area milestone.
Twenty years ago, San Francisco started issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
The city and then-Mayor Gavin Newsom defied federal and state laws, and over the next month more than 4,000 marriage licenses were issued to same-sex couples.
Those unions were eventually nullified.
But 11 years later, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriages should be federally recognized.
To this day some fear a conservative high court may one day revisit the issue and overturn the law in the same way abortion access was reversed.