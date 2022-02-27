San Francisco

San Francisco-Based Premise App Suspends Activities in Ukraine

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A San Francisco-based tech company says it has suspended its activities in Ukraine out of an abundance of caution.

Premise pays users around the world to answer surveys, take pictures and collect information that could be shared with companies and governments.

A leader in Ukraine’s military claimed Russia was using the app to collect data about targets for the Kremlin.

Elon Musk 2 hours ago

Elon Musk's Starlink Internet ‘Active' in Ukraine

politics 22 hours ago

Russia Hits Kharkiv Gas Pipeline, Allies Devise Plan for SWIFT Restrictions

The company called those claims that it's being used by Russian forces-- "unequivocally false."

The company’s statement read in part: "Premise does not work for or support the Russian military or government. Our primary concern is that of the safety and welfare of the Ukrainian people.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoUkraineRussia-Ukraine CrisistechPremise
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us