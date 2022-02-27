San Francisco-Based Premise App Suspends Activities in Ukraine

A San Francisco-based tech company says it has suspended its activities in Ukraine out of an abundance of caution.

Premise pays users around the world to answer surveys, take pictures and collect information that could be shared with companies and governments.

A leader in Ukraine’s military claimed Russia was using the app to collect data about targets for the Kremlin.

The company called those claims that it's being used by Russian forces-- "unequivocally false."

The company’s statement read in part: "Premise does not work for or support the Russian military or government. Our primary concern is that of the safety and welfare of the Ukrainian people.”

