San Francisco Business Owner Steps in to Prevent Assault on Tourist From Escalating

The owner of the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory in San Francisco's Chinatown is receiving attention for stepping in and ending what could have been an assault outside his business.

In the middle of Saturday afternoon, Kevin Chan, co-owner of the factory, believes a tourist targeted a man seen in a black sweatshirt in surveillance video.

Chan said the video shows the tourist being followed in the area of Stockton and Jackson streets, then down Jackson street and onto Ross Alley. That’s when they stopped right in front of Chan’s business and the man in the sweatshirt shoved the tourist.

Despite feeling threatened, Chan stepped in quickly.

“I just told him to go away," Chan said. "He didn’t listen. So I showed him, so I lift up my shirt.”

Chan lifted his shirt, revealing his legally-owned concealed weapon.

Chan said it was meant, “to send a message that please don’t go any further. You already got what you got and we didn’t come here for trouble. You should be satisfied. You should go.”

Chan said the attacker told the tourist he didn’t like the way he was looking at him, and that’s why he followed and shoved him.

It’s unclear what would have happened if Chan didn’t step in, but some are calling him a hero, even though he doesn’t see it that way.

Chan said he just wants his city to be portrayed in a better light.

“What I see right now is we are divided in many ways," he said.

Neither Chan nor the tourist are filing charges with police.

Although police arrived shortly after the man pushed the tourist, they were unable to find him.