San Francisco Cancels New Year's Eve Fireworks Show Due to Surging COVID-19 Cases

By NBC Bay Area staff

Fireworks illuminate the sky during the New Year celebrations in San Francisco
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The New Year's Eve fireworks show in San Francisco has been canceled due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, the city announced Tuesday.

"While we are all understandably eager to ring in a new year with San Francisco’s customary New Year’s Eve fireworks show, we must remain vigilant in doing all we can to stop the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "Thanks to our employee vaccine mandate, our public safety workers are well-protected against COVID, but they still must take all precautions to help limit the spread. By canceling the New Year’s Eve fireworks show we are reducing everyone’s exposure to COVID-19, while ensuring continuity of citywide public safety operations.”

This is a breaking news story. Updates to come.

