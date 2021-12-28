San Francisco Cancels New Year's Eve Fireworks Show Due to Surging COVID-19 Cases

The New Year's Eve fireworks show in San Francisco has been canceled due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, the city announced Tuesday.

"While we are all understandably eager to ring in a new year with San Francisco’s customary New Year’s Eve fireworks show, we must remain vigilant in doing all we can to stop the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "Thanks to our employee vaccine mandate, our public safety workers are well-protected against COVID, but they still must take all precautions to help limit the spread. By canceling the New Year’s Eve fireworks show we are reducing everyone’s exposure to COVID-19, while ensuring continuity of citywide public safety operations.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This is a breaking news story. Updates to come.