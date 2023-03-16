SF's Embarcadero BART Station Reopens Following Police Activity

San Francisco's Embarcadero BART Station has reopened late Thursday night following police activity there.
A BART spokesperson said trains were not stopping at the station due to the police activity. There are no details as to what happened.
There is a "major delay" at the Embarcadero BART Station in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and all East Bay directions.
