SF's Embarcadero BART Station Reopens Following Police Activity

By Bay City News

San Francisco's Embarcadero BART Station has reopened late Thursday night following police activity there.

A BART spokesperson said trains were not stopping at the station due to the police activity. There are no details as to what happened.

There is a "major delay" at the Embarcadero BART Station in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and all East Bay directions.

