San Francisco Expected to Sue School District Over Reopenings: Report

In an unprecedented move, the city of San Francisco on Wednesday is expected to file a lawsuit against its own public school district in an attempt to reopen schools, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

With the blessing of Mayor London Breed, City Attorney Dennis Herrera plans to sue the San Francisco Board of Education and the San Francisco Unified School District for violating a state law directing school districts to adopt a plan for reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chronicle reported.

The newspaper says it would be the first legal action of its kind in the state and possibly in the country.

Herrera will file a motion Feb. 11 asking San Francisco Superior Court to order the district to develop a reopening plan with the aim of "getting kids back in school as quickly as possible," according to the Chronicle.

Breed and Herrera scheduled a virtual news conference for 10 a.m. Wednesday to announce the lawsuit.