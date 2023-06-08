San Francisco

Another rainbow? San Francisco family pushing for both sides of Robin Williams Tunnel to be painted

There's a campaign to get the rainbow mural painted on both sides of the Robin Williams Tunnel.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's an iconic part of the drive from San Francisco to Marin County.

We're not talking about the Golden Gate Bridge. But it's the rainbows that are painted on the entrance of the Robin Williams Tunnel on Highway 101 towards Sausalito. The tunnel was renamed after the late actor and comedian in 2015.

The rainbows have been there for decades. But only on the northbound side.

Now, there's a campaign to change that and have the southside of the tunnel to be painted as well.

Supporters include a San Francisco political strategist, who recently met with Caltrans officials and Sarah Geronemus, a young San Francisco girl who wrote a letter to the California State Transportation Agency.

She also collected hundreds of signatures on a petition she started about two years ago.

In the video above, Audrey Asistio speaks with Sarah Geronemus and her father, Greg about the petition.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscosausalito
