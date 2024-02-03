San Francisco flower market celebrates ahead of Lunar New Year

The Chinese New Year Flower Market was in full bloom in San Francisco Saturday.

Despite the cloudy skies, the event brought out a lot of people. There was, of course, a chance for them to pick up flowers — but there was also food and home goods, along with all kinds of cultural performances.

“It’s been a few years kind cooped up, so that’s one reason to be out here, out and about,” said one attendee, Dennis Quan. “But it’s getting all the things ready for new year’s, like the flowers and decorations, and having a good time.”

The fair is usually held the weekend before Lunar New Year, a more general name for Chinese New Year, next Saturday.

Not only do the flowers symbolize growth, a bloom on New Year’s Day also signifies a year of prosperity.