San Francisco

Broken window at San Francisco high-rise shuts down intersection in SOMA neighborhood

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two blocks of Howard Street in San Francisco's SOMA neighborhood were closed on Monday while crews worked to repair a broken window on a high-rise building.

As of 1 p.m., Howard Street remained closed to through traffic between Fremont and Main streets and Beale Street is open to southbound traffic, according to San Francisco police spokesperson Officer Gonee Sepulveda.

At about 8:50 a.m. police and fire crews were called to the area surrounding 301 Howard St., where a six-floor window was apparently broken from the inside but didn't fall out of its frame.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Jonathan Baxter said the weather is not to blame for the damage.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Fire crews were released from the scene at about 9:30 a.m. but police were still helping with traffic control early Monday afternoon.

San Francisco Apr 27

San Francisco Officials Reveal Seventh High-Rise Had Windows Damaged in Windstorms

INVESTIGATIVE Apr 24

SF High-Rise Blames Millennium Tower for Its Recent Shattered Windows

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us