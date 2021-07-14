San Francisco Introduces Grant Program for Crime Victims

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and Mayor London Breed are supporting efforts to get financial assistance into the hands of crime victims and their families.

On Wednesday, The Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice announced a $100,000 grant program.

“These are individuals on both sides of crime and punishment by healing those who have been harmed we can prevent the next crime,” he said.

The announcement comes as another program aiming to interrupt the cycle of crime is under scrutiny.

A new report said the pretrial diversion program that supervises people released from jail as they wait for their day in court, is seeing more than half of its clients reoffending.

San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani is calling for more frequent updates from the program and more thorough reports on why inmates who score as high risk are released.

She started asking for data after people in the program committed high profile violent crimes.

Stefani recently voted against renewing the multi-million-dollar contract.

“What I find so alarming and frustrating is pretrial diversion program has had this information and refused to share it with this body when I asked for it,” she said.

Boudin supports the program but said there is room for improvement.

“While that number is disturbing, and we'd like it to improve it is In fact, lower than state prison and if prison could do as well as pretrial diversion we'd be moving in the right direction,” he said.