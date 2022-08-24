San Francisco

Club Deluxe Reaches Agreement With Building Owner to Remain Open in the Upper Haight

By Bay City News

An agreement has been reached between the business owner of Club Deluxe in the Upper Haight and property owner Veritas Investments which will allow the longtime jazz and blues club to remain in its home of more than 33 years, San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston announced on Tuesday.

The club was in danger of closing due to disagreements about rent, Supervisor Preston said.

Club Deluxe had been hit by "significant" pandemic hardship, having to shut down for much of 2020 and periodically ever since, Preston said.

Preston, who used to be co-owner of the nightclub Cafe du Nord, said he intervened in the dispute between the business owner and the property owner to restart lease negotiations that he said had previously "derailed."

On Monday, Preston brought the parties to mediation at City Hall which resulted in what Club Deluxe owner Sarah Wilde called a "fair" lease.

Preston credits a law he pushed in July of 2021 that waives certain pandemic-related back rent for small businesses.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Franciscoclub deluxe
