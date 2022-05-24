San Francisco Police Investigate Suspicious Death in the Bayview

San Francisco police are treating the death of a 30-year-old woman found in a home in the Bayview as suspicious.

Officers responded at about 5:18 a.m. Monday to Osceola Lane for a reported shooting, police said.

Arriving officers found the woman inside a residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Francisco County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and declared the death suspicious, according to police.

No arrests have been made, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD.